Letters to the Editor for Feb. 4, 2022: Recalling history lessons

Recent news stories have reported Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set up an email-based tip line for parents to report those who teach "divisive" subjects in schools.

What exactly makes an assignment or question divisive? Who ultimately decides that, and on what basis? What happens to reported teachers?

In 1961, my American history teacher asked us to read a short section in our textbook concerning the success of Virginia's pre-Civil War economic system. While there was a cursory mention of the use of slave labor, it was noted that the slaves were cared for and happy.

The teacher then asked us to consider how people could be happy if they were not free. No further lesson, just a simple question. For some, it was an invitation to the world of critical thinking; for others, it was an affront to all we had been taught. Was this a "divisive" exercise?

Betty Bicksler.