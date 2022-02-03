Letters to the Editor for Feb. 4, 2022: Well-informed population

Well-informed population

In recent news stories about the possibility of a second referendum on the proposed Urban One casino plan, project backers and city officials say the initial vote failed because people weren't well informed of the benefits. How can anyone say the people of Richmond were uninformed when Urban One and Peninsula Pacific Entertainment spent more per vote than Mayor Levar Stoney, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in their most recent campaigns?

If Stoney is trying to buy the votes of so-called affluent voters with an average of $90 a year in property tax savings, he is wrong on that count. There is big money to be made with a casino, and most of it will be taken from the city and go into the coffers of the companies behind it.