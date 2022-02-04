Letters to the Editor for Feb. 5, 2022: A misleading attribution

A misleading attribution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in a recent news story about the shooting at Bridgewater College, state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said, “I do not know what evil is responsible for this terrible and heartbreaking event. Whether it is hate, drugs, mental illness or some other underlying factor, these are urgent priorities on which we must work together.”

Obenshain should be ashamed for lumping mental illness in with hate and drugs as an “evil.” People with mental illnesses are no more responsible for their condition than people with heart defects or brain cancer. It is an illness, not a choice, and it certainly is not evil.

The real underlying factor, however, is something Obenshain and other lawmakers could work together to address. Something could be done about the prevalence of gun violence in our state and in our country, but Obenshain and his Republican colleagues are unwilling to pass reasonable laws to address it.

Robert Holland.