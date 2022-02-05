Letters to the Editor for Feb. 6, 2022: A shifting of one's focus

A shifting of one's focus

A recent column by Michael Paul Williams reproved Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Black History Month proclamation for failing to acknowledge Virginia’s “lead role in cruelty, bias and bigotry.” Williams quoted the fringe elements of the Republican party to suggest that Youngkin is supporting Nazi-like actions. In addition, he wrote that Republican politicians are "railing against" the prospect of a Black women being appointed the Supreme Court, when in fact the issue is not who gets selected but the selection process itself.

I applaud Williams for his tireless efforts to illuminate issues that demand the attention of every American. His prize-winning editorials reflect what Lincoln's first inaugural address called “the better angels of our nature.” However, there comes a time for the attention on negativity to shift toward the potential for positivity in our future. As Lincoln said in his second inaugural address: “Let us strive to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds.”