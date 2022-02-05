Letters to the Editor for Feb. 6, 2022: A slow but hopeful start

A slow but hopeful start
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After the most expensive election in Virginia history, will the General Assembly enact any of multiple campaign finance bills currently under consideration this session? Voters certainly hope so.
A recent survey from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership — commissioned by the Virginia Chapter of American Promise — revealed that nearly 80% of Virginians want to curtail the influence of large donors in elections. A startling 88% wants full public disclosure of campaign donations, while 75% wants limits on contributions.
Action on campaign finance reform has gotten off to a slow start. A recent news story by Patrick Wilson described the demise of two bills introduced by Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, which would have capped contributions.
However, the reform effort continues: two solid disclosure bills, Senate Bills 318 and 222, succeeded on Jan. 24, one on a unanimous vote and the other with bipartisan support. The same week, four additional disclosure bills were approved by the Republican-led House Sub-Committee on Campaign Finance. Will Virginia finally hit home runs this year with campaign finance reform?
As these bills slowly round the bases, polling shows that a majority of voters want them crossing home plate by the end of the legislative session. Clearly, passing campaign finance reforms to increase financial disclosure, strengthen monitoring and improved Board of Elections enforcement systems would be a bipartisan win both for legislators and voters.
Nancy Morgan.
Alexandria.