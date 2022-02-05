Letters to the Editor for Feb. 6, 2022: A slow but hopeful start

A slow but hopeful start

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After the most expensive election in Virginia history, will the General Assembly enact any of multiple campaign finance bills currently under consideration this session? Voters certainly hope so.

A recent survey from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership — commissioned by the Virginia Chapter of American Promise — revealed that nearly 80% of Virginians want to curtail the influence of large donors in elections. A startling 88% wants full public disclosure of campaign donations, while 75% wants limits on contributions.

Action on campaign finance reform has gotten off to a slow start. A recent news story by Patrick Wilson described the demise of two bills introduced by Sens. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, which would have capped contributions.