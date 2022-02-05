Letters to the Editor for Feb. 6, 2022: Consequences of stigma

Consequences of stigma

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news story on the shooting at Bridgewater College quoted Cheryl Campbell, the mother of the shooter, as saying her son has mental health issues. This sends a stigmatizing message about mental illness.

Research has found the link between mental illness and violence to be weak and indirect. In fact, things like childhood abuse are more apt indicators for violence.

This stigmatizing viewpoint does not help people with mental illnesses or improve public safety. In fact, policies born out of this narrative have been found to result in denying the civil rights of those who live with mental illnesses.

Campbell went on to say she has not been able to help her son with his mental health "because he’s a legal adult.” This statement could have unintended consequences: If policies are enacted to make parental involvement in the lives of adults with mental illness easier, it could create an environment that increases the likelihood of violence.

This is a devastating tragedy, but mental illness is not the reason it occurred.