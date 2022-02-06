Letters to the Editor for Feb. 7, 2022: Something to celebrate

Something to celebrate

While this sounds like a wonderful way to celebrate a tradition and honor a growing part of the United States, one has to wonder if other cultures with highly celebrated holidays also should be considered.

As inclusiveness and diversity are deemed by some to be vital to the advancement of society, I propose amending the bill to include St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo, since they also are celebrated with great gusto in honor of other cultures who have made important contributions to our country.