Letters to the Editor for Feb. 8, 2022: Avoiding a can of worms

Avoiding a can of worms

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many thanks to the Henrico School Board for their common sense vote to maintain a mask mandate in schools despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order, which prioritizes political points over the health and well-being of students, teachers and school staff.

The arguments regarding masks aren’t black and white. Proper masks, unlike impervious force fields or ineffective face hankies, are part of a multilayered mitigation strategy against a virus that is currently infecting more people than ever before. To remove masks at this time would be a disservice to immunocompromised community members; to students who suffer mild illness but must struggle to keep up during quarantine and to the teachers who must cover shifts and prepare take-home work for their quarantined colleagues and students.