Letters to the Editor for Feb. 8, 2022: Avoiding a can of worms

Avoiding a can of worms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many thanks to the Henrico School Board for their common sense vote to maintain a mask mandate in schools despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order, which prioritizes political points over the health and well-being of students, teachers and school staff.
The arguments regarding masks aren’t black and white. Proper masks, unlike impervious force fields or ineffective face hankies, are part of a multilayered mitigation strategy against a virus that is currently infecting more people than ever before. To remove masks at this time would be a disservice to immunocompromised community members; to students who suffer mild illness but must struggle to keep up during quarantine and to the teachers who must cover shifts and prepare take-home work for their quarantined colleagues and students.
To open this can of worms in the midst of the school year as omicron surges is at best insensitive politics, and at worst a sign of blatant disrespect to the commonwealth’s professional educators. None of us want to be in masks forever, and indeed the board takes the common sense approach of studying transition plans for when it may be appropriate to modify mask requirements. I look forward to that day.