Letters to the Editor for Feb. 8, 2022: Historical contributions

Historical contributions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent news stories have shown the removal of Confederate statues around Richmond, including the statue and pedestal honoring Matthew Fontaine Maury. Maury was an ingenious scientist of his day, and his writings and accomplishments have educated thousands on weather and oceanography for more than 100 years. Such an accomplished man is deserving of honor.

Maury was a Virginian who opposed secession, though ultimately he joined the Confederacy. Does this mean his memory and his service are not worthy of honor?

I think Richmond is taking important steps to move away from glorifying its role in the Civil War, but the removal of this particular statue appears gratuitous. It appears current leadership wishes to remove any remembrance of anyone from that period, even people who deserve honor.

Matthew Meade.