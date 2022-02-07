Letters to the Editor for Feb. 8, 2022: Preserve community order

Preserve community order

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent column, Brad Haywood seemed to argue that police and prosecutors should not enforce the law. This is a wrongheaded and dangerous policy for public safety.

“Broken window policing,” to which the column's title refers, significantly improves community order, beyond deterring the minor crimes that are its focus. It seems we are entering a period in which people believe they can commit crimes with impunity. When the police back off, this sense of impunity increases.

Virginia’s law enforcement officers must be able to do their jobs when they encounter activity that may constitute an offense, and prosecutors must do their sworn duty to back them up. Acting on reasonable suspicion does not equate to police abuse, and does not constitute pretextual policing.

Henry Perritt.