Letters to the Editor for Feb. 9, 2022: Extending some dignity

Extending some dignity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read two recent columns by George Will about medical aid in dying with interest, particularly as two bills have been proposed in the current General Assembly to allow MAID in Virginia: House Bill 1095 and Senate Bill 668, which was defeated in committee on Feb. 3.

A 2020 survey conducted by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University found 70% of Virginians support MAID, based upon polling of all political, religious and demographic backgrounds.

While religious and similar objections to MAID are the right of any individual, they should not be imposed on others. Many have come to this realization after thoughtful deliberation — notably former California Gov. Jerry Brown. Despite his strong Jesuit background, he signed California's End of Life Option Act in 2015, saying, “I do not know what I would do if I were dying in prolonged and excruciating pain. I am certain, however, that it would be a comfort to be able to consider the options afforded by this bill. And I wouldn’t deny that right to others.”

Retired NPR talk show host Diane Rehm said in a documentary, “Each of us is just one bad death away from supporting these laws.” Many of us know all too well what she meant. Why should more terminally ill patients have to die in misery before we grant them end-of-life autonomy?

Joseph Fabiszewski.