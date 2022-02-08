Letters to the Editor for Feb. 9, 2022: Important accommodations

Important accommodations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the current General Assembly session, Senate Bill 265 and House Bill 649 seek to ensure equal access to education for deaf or hard of hearing children in Virginia.

A large percentage of babies who are born with hearing impairments aren't taught a language between birth and 5 years old, so they tend not to be ready for kindergarten. This is especially true for children of color, who are more likely than white children not to have grasped language acquisition by the age of 5. This causes children who are deaf or hard of hearing to struggle with their academic, social and mental health.

HB 649 and SB 265 would require the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to establish language-learning milestones for children with hearing impairments, provide parents with necessary resources for ensuring their child's literacy development, and employ tools for educators to assist affected children and families. These bills also would require regular collection and reporting of data to compare literacy development of deaf and hearing children.

Deaf and hard of hearing children deserve access to the education and resources they need to be ready for kindergarten.

Sallie Mae Pauley.