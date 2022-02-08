Letters to the Editor for Feb. 9, 2022: Issues that can't wait

Issues that can't wait

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia can't afford to lose four years with the current administration's attempts to roll back the actions of the previous administration.

Neither party has the right to issue mandates given the narrow wins at all levels in recent elections.

We have critical issues, such as crime and climate change, that need to be addressed by our state government. We will not meet that task if the current political climate in Virginia continues.

Rodger Provo.