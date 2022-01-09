Letters to the Editor for Jan. 10, 2022: Lessons from the youth

Lessons from the youth

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The best business owner I know is a 20-year-old college student named Parker. He’s a full-time college student and runs a lawn service on the side. He employs a few helpers and they provide excellent service.

At Christmastime, we sent Parker $50, intended only for him. He acknowledged the small gift and said, “Thanks a lot. I’ll share this with my crew.” A college student sharing a $50 gift with his work crew? Wow.

I suppose there are many small-business owners out there who share profits with employees. But Parker’s small act garnered both customer and employee loyalty — business attributes that are hard-earned and easily lost.

So while a clever business owner would pocket the cash, the best business owners invest in and show appreciation for their workers.

Funny what you can learn from a 20-year-old college kid.

Michael Sainsbury.