Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11, 2022: A misuse of statistics

A misuse of statistics

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has just shown why he was voted out of office: because he is the type that will stoop to using skewed statistics for a lawsuit against the town of Windsor for systemic violations of Virginians’ civil rights.

Herring's evidence used the populations of the town of Windsor and Isle of Wight County to compare the races of drivers who were stopped, ticketed and searched. The problem with using these numbers is that the great majority of drivers stopped in Windsor are not residents — they are passing through on U.S. Route 460, a major travel highway.

Millions of vehicles pass through Windsor each year. The numbers cited in the lawsuit came from traffic stops between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, so to have strong evidence for a lawsuit, the demographics of all drivers from that period would have to be compared.

Herring is obviously taking this action in hopes it will benefit him in some future political run, and to place incoming Attorney General Jason Miyares in a difficult position.

Volpe Boykin.