Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11, 2022: Potential help in crisis
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11, 2022: Potential help in crisis

Potential help in crisis

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading the recent news stories about the inclement weather crisis on Interstate 95, I was struck with an idea.

With COVID at its peak, people are afraid to travel, and state agencies like the Virginia Department of Transportation are not hiring additional personnel. Solution: There are a number of private contractors who may welcome the opportunity to assist VDOT during this time. The state would not have to pay benefits or overtime salaries.

John Watkins.

Midlothian.

