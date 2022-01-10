Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11, 2022: Telling the whole story

Telling the whole story

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her comments in a recent news story about the establishment of a local slavery museum , Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, said, "This is not just telling our [African American] story. We're telling the American story." This is so telling about her idea of what the American story is or perhaps should be.

I can deduct from her statement that Lewis and Clark, Robert E. Lee, Roosevelt, Washington, Jefferson and many others whose statues have been removed and characters besmirched are not part of the American story . This is absolutely absurd — the American story includes the good, bad and indifferent.

I am not against a slavery museum if done properly and in a thought-provoking manner, but I am totally opposed to anything that attempts to become the entire story rather than a chapter in it.

Frank Sutton.