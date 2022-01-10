 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11, 2022: Weathering winter storms
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 11, 2022: Weathering winter storms

Weathering winter storms

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent news story regarding the winter weather-related crisis on Interstate 95, Gov. Ralph Northam recounted the weather, described it as the “perfect storm,” and blamed the chaos on the fact that so much snow was unexpected.

It's not like we didn't see the storm coming. The question is: Why wasn't the state better prepared to deal with it? Where were all the snowplows? With the huge budget surplus, we must have had plenty of salt and sand.

I hope Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has taken note of this stumble.

Jim Elliott.

Richmond.

