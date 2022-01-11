Letters to the Editor for Jan. 12, 2022: A concerning track record

A concerning track record

With less than a decade remaining to take the bold strides needed to curb climate change’s worst impacts and several active fossil fuel projects hoping to cash in at Virginia’s expense, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s appointment of Andrew Wheeler as his secretary of natural resources is not just foolish — it’s dangerous.

Wheeler’s climate track record is clear. A coal lobbyist cozy with climate disinformation is no leader worthy of directing the agency charged with protecting Virginians and the environment from climate change and greedy corporate polluters. Despite Wheeler’s past statements to the contrary, climate change is not generations away — its effects are being felt right now in Virginia. One need look no further than the recent snowstorm that shut down Interstate 95 and trapped Virginians in their cars overnight to see its dangerous effects . Furthermore, the 2021 Virginia Coastal Resilience Master Plan details the $5.1 billion in damages that climate change is expected to deal to Virginia’s coastal areas between 2020 and 2080.