Letters to the Editor for Jan. 12, 2022: Standing by for guidance

Standing by for guidance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading the recent news story about Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's appointment of Andrew Wheeler as secretary of natural resources, I heard the words of Chicken Little: "The sky is falling." This is a dark day for Virginians.

When Wheeler was deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump, he made some concerning decisions, including dissolving the EPA's Office of the Science Adviser, refusing to ban asbestos and weakening coal ash disposal rules.

Virginia has 12 active coal ash ponds and eight landfills that accept the ash. We need to ensure that these facilities are closely monitored, as they contain tons of toxic material.

As someone once said to me in the Navy, "Stand by — things could get worse."

Earle Mitchell.