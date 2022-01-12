Letters to the Editor for Jan. 13, 2022: Credit where credit is due

Credit where credit is due

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is disappointing to see how the commonwealth's response to the Interstate 95 winter weather crisis has been politicized. What, specifically, could have been done better? Do we engage in the same behavior following a tornado, hurricane or wildfire? The state did the best it could under extraordinary circumstances, with all public safety personnel obviously already engaged in handling accidents and trying to clear roads.

Many in my county and others still were without power four days after the storm. Where's the criticism of Dominion Energy's response from the politicians so ready to call out electricity rates during campaign season? Where's the criticism of the National Weather Service? And speaking of national, where was the cavalry from the federal government?

The state responded well under extraordinary duress. And to his credit, Sen. Tim Kaine has not opined on the event, though he has more standing than most to do so.