Letters to the Editor for Jan. 13, 2022: Is there an end in sight?

Is there an end in sight?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent announcement that private health insurance companies will cover the cost of at-home COVID tests is great news — but it won't cost insurers a cent. There are no tests available. There are no appointments.

As cases surge in Virginia, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has vowed to rescind state vaccine and mask mandates, most recently by challenging the vaccine mandate for health care workers from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. I doubt testing will be a priority for a pandemic he seems to refuse to accept.

It seems like there is no solution in sight.

Michael Muscarella.