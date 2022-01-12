Letters to the Editor for Jan. 13, 2022: More than a transaction

More than a transaction

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was grieved by Erin Lowry’s recent column, which asserted that marriage may not always be economically beneficial — not because I disagree with her point, but because she tragically misunderstands the nature of marriage.

The distinctive nature of marriage is its basis as a covenant, not a contract. In a covenant, the relationship is central. In a contract, the exchange is central. The beautiful and distinctive promise of marriage is that relationship endures “through thick and thin.”

In Lowry’s vision of marriage, the relationship endures only so long as the transactional exchange of goods and services seems beneficial to both parties. This idea is part of what has led to the demise of marriage in America.

Nelson Ould.