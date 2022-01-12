 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 13, 2022: Winter lessons learned
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news stories about the inclement weather crisis on Interstate 95: Questioning administrative procedure and being grateful to aid workers during an emergency are not mutually exclusive.

Gov. Ralph Northam said he's tired of people talking about "what went wrong," but something had gone seriously wrong — people were stalled for hours in the cold on the interstate. His administration should be asking why this happened and how the state can be better prepared in the future. It might consider looking to other states along I-95 where snowstorms happen more often. Perhaps they have procedures Virginia could adopt.

You can not learn if you do not ask questions.

Ann Griffin.

Richmond.

