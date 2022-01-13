Letters to the Editor for Jan. 14, 2022: A time to work together

A time to work together

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wisdom from Ecclesiastes: "To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die ... A time to kill, and a time to heal ... A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing."

One also may extrapolate that there is time for individualism and a time to work together.

Often Americans must put individual aspirations aside and work together. Americans united to defeat Axis tyrannies during World War II. They lined up to receive polio vaccines, leading to its eradication from the United States in 1979. Today, we have a choice to band together to defeat COVID. Society and its individuals will benefit if we wear our masks, keep our distance and get vaccinated.

However, because many members of our country’s citizenry have chosen to disregard this strategy, the pandemic persists, new lethal variants have arisen and our health care system is stressed to a breaking . To curtail further needless loss of life, vaccination mandates have been proposed.