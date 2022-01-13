Letters to the Editor for Jan. 14, 2022: Growth isn't always good

Growth isn't always good

I thought Tyler Cowen’s recent editorial, which asserted America would be happier with more people, sounded counterintuitive, so I gave it a read.

Cowen seems to think the United States would be better off economically and socially with a higher population growth rate. According to him, our inflation rate would be lower and we could pay off our national debt easier with more people. Really? Has he heard of the basic economic principle of supply and demand?

If we consider our natural resources to be limited, more people competing for those resources naturally would cause the cost of things to rise. More people also would increase the demand for government services and assistance (e.g., medical care, food, shelter). Does that sound like a path to reduced debt?

