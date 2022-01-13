Letters to the Editor for Jan. 14, 2022: Protecting our society

Protecting our society

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a health care worker, I was baffled by the recent news story about Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares challenging the vaccine mandate from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Vaccine mandates have been in place for decades. A quick visit to the Virginia Department of Health website reveals a list of vaccines mandated for entry into schools, including those that protect against chickenpox and polio. We have accepted these mandated vaccines because they protect children from these formerly devastating illnesses.

Now, in the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years, with millions infected and more than 800,000 dead in the United States, there is mass effort to dissolve COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Youngkin says he is for the vaccines, but not the mandates. Reason says that he also should be against all other vaccine mandates. What if people could opt out of other mandated vaccines? We would see a re-emergence of horrible illnesses. Why is the COVID vaccine mandate different?