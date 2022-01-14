Letters to the Editor for Jan. 15, 2022: Note on equal opportunity

Note on equal opportunity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I grimly read the recent news story about the report from the Commission to Examine Racial and Economic Inequity in Virginia Law. I think I’ll also have a hard time reading the 65 pages detailing how centuries of racial segregation and oppression have stymied the economic well-being of racial minorities in Virginia, especially African Americans.

I suspect, the report’s recitation of the deliberate harm done to minorities’ wealth prospects didn’t go far enough. Perhaps I’ll be proven wrong. Frankly, I hope I am.

Until then, I am going to surmise the report failed to assert that frustrating the economic well-being of some diminishes the economic well-being of all.

Just think how much more prosperous Virginia would be if the deliberate suppression of some Virginians never had occurred. There would be more of everything for everyone had no barriers existed to suppress the ambitions of a significant percentage of Virginians who weren’t the progeny of European immigrants.