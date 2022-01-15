Letters to the Editor for Jan. 16, 2022: Getting the full perspective

Getting the full perspective

Regarding the recent news story about how local child care facilities are dealing with the omicron variant: The Richmond-Times Dispatch has aptly pointed out that low wages contribute to staffing shortages, which in turn worsen the child care shortage. However, I wish voices of actual child care workers were included in these news stories.

Ivy League-educated, highly paid bureaucrats like Jenna Conway, deputy superintendent of the Virginia Department of Education's division of early childhood care and education, are given space to speak for the field. But workers with actual lived experience in the child care and early childhood education fields could tell much more about the working conditions that have led to staffing shortages.