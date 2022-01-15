 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 16, 2022: In the interest of clarity
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 16, 2022: In the interest of clarity

In the interest of clarity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent news story about 2nd District Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan,  a statement of mine may mislead readers into thinking unnamed “neighborhood residents” have frustrations with high-density development in the Broad Street corridor.

As president of the RVA Coalition of Civic Associations, I have spoken with scores of residents in more than 15 different neighborhoods in six districts. Without exception, every single citizen with whom I have spoken supports greater density and development on Broad Street and throughout the city. All look forward to a revived, mixed-use Broad Street corridor, with pedestrian traffic morning, noon and night.

The degree of increased density is properly a matter of civic consideration and debate. The great majority of residents, all of whom support density, favor height limits somewhat less than the 20-story heights which would have been allowed under the proposals from the city . Opposition to downtown high-rise zoning in an area surrounded by mostly two- to four-story neighborhoods is a legitimate concern for citizens.

We look forward to engaging with developers, businesses, neighborhoods and public servants to achieve optimal growth for Richmond. Describing neighborhood residents as "frustrated" is misleading.

Jonathan Marcus.

President,

RVA Coalition of Civic Associations.

Richmond.

