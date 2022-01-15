Letters to the Editor for Jan. 16, 2022: In the interest of clarity

In the interest of clarity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent news story about 2nd District Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan, a statement of mine may mislead readers into thinking unnamed “neighborhood residents” have frustrations with high-density development in the Broad Street corridor.

As president of the RVA Coalition of Civic Associations, I have spoken with scores of residents in more than 15 different neighborhoods in six districts. Without exception, every single citizen with whom I have spoken supports greater density and development on Broad Street and throughout the city. All look forward to a revived, mixed-use Broad Street corridor, with pedestrian traffic morning, noon and night.

The degree of increased density is properly a matter of civic consideration and debate. The great majority of residents, all of whom support density, favor height limits somewhat less than the 20-story heights which would have been allowed under the proposals from the city . Opposition to downtown high-rise zoning in an area surrounded by mostly two- to four-story neighborhoods is a legitimate concern for citizens.