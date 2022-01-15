Letters to the Editor for Jan. 16, 2022: Lasting legacy of errors

Lasting legacy of errors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much has been made of United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s erroneous claim during recent arguments about the legality of vaccine mandates. She claimed on Jan. 7 that more than 100,000 children were in "serious condition" from COVID.

As much as we would like to think the court is exempt from error, reality proves otherwise. In one of the Supreme Court's landmark cases, Dred Scott v. Sandford, the court actually misspelled the name of the defendant, John Sanford.

The spelling error persists in the reporting of the case to this day, though fortunately the decision has long since been reversed.

Hartwell Harrison.