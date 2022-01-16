Letters to the Editor for Jan. 17, 2022: Honoring a great figure

Honoring a great figure

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States honoring the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday of each January. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.

King had a dream of freedom and equality, and his dream came true. We live in a great country where people of all ethnicities and religions are coexisting freely. I hope and pray that we always live with peace and harmony, and never hurt anyone with any of our actions.

The prophet Muhammad said, ”The best among you is the one who doesn’t harm anyone with his tongue and hands.”

Eram Khan.