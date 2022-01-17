Letters to the Editor for Jan. 18, 2022: Look out for laser surgery

Look out for laser surgery

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Virginia's current General Assembly session, legislation to allow optometrists to perform laser surgery will be introduced. This will place Virginia's eye health patients at great risk.

As recently as 2018, the General Assembly reconfirmed language prohibiting optometrists from conducting invasive eye procedures, including the use of lasers. The bipartisan vote reflects recognition that potential risks associated with invasive eye surgery, including blindness, require ophthalmological training.

Ophthalmological training consists of medical school, internship, and thousands of hours of surgical education and training, including incisional and laser surgery. Optometrists are valued members of the eye care field, but there are no optometric surgical standards or procedures, and optometrists lack the intensive clinical, practice-based training that eye surgery requires.