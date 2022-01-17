Letters to the Editor for Jan. 18, 2022: Restoring rights once lost

Restoring rights once lost

In reference to the recent column by Mike Cherry about restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated people, I believe he has really hit on a long-neglected, ongoing issue in Virginia. Voting is a basic right.

There are two states that allow incarcerated people and felons to vote (Maine and Vermont), as well as several democratic countries, including our neighbor to the north.

It is high time that Virginia become the democratic model it purports to be. Picking and choosing what rights a felon has or loses must be carefully determined.

June Hoye.