 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Jan. 18, 2022: Restoring rights once lost
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Jan. 18, 2022: Restoring rights once lost

  • 0

Restoring rights once lost

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In reference to the recent column by Mike Cherry about restoring voting rights to formerly incarcerated people, I believe he has really hit on a long-neglected, ongoing issue in Virginia. Voting is a basic right.

There are two states that allow incarcerated people and felons to vote (Maine and Vermont), as well as several democratic countries, including our neighbor to the north.

It is high time that Virginia become the democratic model it purports to be. Picking and choosing what rights a felon has or loses must be carefully determined.

June Hoye.

Henrico.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News