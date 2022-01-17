Letters to the Editor for Jan. 18, 2022: Shifting to adaptation

Shifting to adaptation

Climate activists have raised their hysteria to new heights with the announcement of Andrew Wheeler as Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pick for secretary of natural resources. Youngkin has emphasized a diverse energy portfolio for Virginia, a comprehensive plan to tackle rising sea levels and dependable, affordable access to power for consumers.

In arguing against Mr. Wheeler, Jorge Aguilar, Michael Paul Williams and others claim adverse weather events are evidence of impending doom from climate change. Conflating weather with climate is an elementary mistake usually attributed to people who don't believe in climate change. The snowstorm earlier this month was not a “sign” of climate change. Any reading of history will reveal instances when the temperature dropped 40 degrees and a storm arrived.