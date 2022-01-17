Letters to the Editor for Jan. 18, 2022: Sites of Richmond history

Sites of Richmond history

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recently removed Confederate statues are part of Richmond's history. Over the years, they've been a major factor in tourism, which supports this city. The future of these statues is certainly best handled by museums. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has the opportunity to do something that could be considered a win-win for all of Richmond’s residents, past and present.

The VMFA sits in a space once occupied by the Confederate Veterans Home, built in 1885. Union and Confederate soldiers came to this place to live out their last years and die together as friends. Let’s honor these men by using this ground for the purpose of history and reconciliation for all of Richmond’s citizens: Let’s use the space surrounding the VMFA, the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to house the Confederate statues — in cooperation with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, of course.