Letters to the Editor for Jan. 19, 2022: Good financial stewardship

Good financial stewardship

In the recent news story about the beginning of the General Assembly session, there was mention of a discussion on doubling the standard tax deduction versus creating a refundable tax credit. I’d like to remind Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, that the money he is worried about giving away to people who don’t need it is not his money.

All money that flows into the government comes from the citizens. So when we’re talking about reducing taxes, we are talking about keeping the money where it originated. I haven’t formed an opinion on reducing taxes given the nonstop news of underfunded schools, social services, climate issues and so on. But I do think it’s important for our legislators to remember the government does not earn money; it receives money from its citizens.