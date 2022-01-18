Letters to the Editor for Jan. 19, 2022: Listening to the people

Listening to the people

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent news stories about the rejected South Side casino proposal: Mayor Levar Stoney's comments about Richmonders feeling "unloved" seek to divide constituents and use people as pawns to further his agenda.

As the leader of one of the groups that meticulously vetted the casino project when it could have come to Scott's Addition, I can tell you Stoney's statements are nothing more than grandstanding and political posturing to solicit an emotional response.

They also paint a questionable narrative that a casino would be a net benefit to the city and raise neighboring residents out of poverty. This ignores concerns such as gambling addiction, crime, traffic and other well-documented issues with these kinds of developments.

And finally, why are city leaders considering a revote on the casino project rather than respecting the will of the voters in 2021? To me, this kind of action feels similar to that of those who wanted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.