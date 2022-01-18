Letters to the Editor for Jan. 19, 2022: On professional decorum

On professional decorum

In a recent news story, former House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, criticized new House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, for lashing out at former Gov. Ralph Northam on Twitter.

The saying that actions speak louder than words still holds true. By sending such disparaging tweets during Northam's final address, Gilbert showed that he lacks civility, manners, decorum and good common sense. It seems he felt compelled to bring attention to himself and his superiority rather than acting as a leader of politeness and orderliness.