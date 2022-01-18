Letters to the Editor for Jan. 19, 2022: Returning what's owed

Returning what's owed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Oh, what to do with the multibillion-dollar state budget surplus? Democrats want to give it to those who need it most. The Republican administration wants to give a flat refund to individuals and couples. I believe both approaches are flawed.

The surplus came from excessive taxes collected from Virginians. It is not a slush fund for legislators to use for their pet projects or social engineering. It needs to be returned to the taxpayers, but in an equitable manner.

To be most equitable, the surplus funds should be returned on a sliding scale basis, with those who paid more in taxes receiving a higher refund and those who paid less in taxes receiving a smaller refund. This would be the fairest and most balanced approach to return surplus tax collections to those who funded them in the first place.

Dennis Sugumele.