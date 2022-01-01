Letters to the Editor for Jan. 2, 2022: Mapping a better future

Mapping a better future

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When the Supreme Court of Virginia declined to issue redistricting maps for the commonwealth’s congressional and state legislative districts before Christmas, some Virginians heaved sighs of relief. Such relief was short-lived, however, as new redistricting maps were recently distributed.

The court dutifully assumed the constitutionally assigned responsibility for preparing maps once the Virginia Redistricting Commission (authorized by a recent amendment to the Constitution of Virginia) deadlocked. On Nov. 19, the Virginia Supreme Court expeditiously appointed one Democratic and one Republican special master to draw the maps within 30 days — a deadline satisfied by Dec. 7.

No one was surprised when the justices rang in the new year by delivering final redistricting maps. An independent, nonpartisan commission comprised of Virginia citizens, senators and delegates taking on decennial redistricting constitutes the first real attempt to ascertain whether a new approach could prove more effective than General Assembly redistricting — or whether the 2021 endeavor was simply a structurally flawed experiment.