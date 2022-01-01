Letters to the Editor for Jan. 2, 2022: Small business recovery

Small business recovery
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
CNBC surprised many when it said Virginia is America’s top state for business. While it said the commonwealth offers employers “a wealth of talent,” CNBC overlooked a host of issues, including a sluggish state economy, low short-term fiscal stability, high business taxes and slow recovery of unemployment claims.
When the General Assembly returns to Richmond this month , some legislators will point to CNBC’s report and declare their job done, but they’ll be wrong. We need lawmakers to address the issues hindering Virginia’s economic recovery. That’s why the National Federation of Independent Business is asking lawmakers to support its principles for Small Business Recovery in the 2022 session:
• Ease the tax burden on small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program, Rebuild Virginia and other pandemic-related loans should remain exempt from state taxes. Since most of the commonwealth’s small businesses pay taxes at the individual rather than the corporate rate, lawmakers should increase Virginia’s standard deduction to the federal tax rate.
• Eliminate costly regulations. The General Assembly should approve the sale of paid family leave insurance policies so businesses and individuals can have financial security. Lawmakers also should bring Virginia’s overtime law in line with federal requirements and oppose one-size-fits-all mandates on sick leave.
• Provide financial assistance to help small businesses recover from the pandemic's economic downturn. This includes assistance programs for smaller businesses with continuing financial needs, as well as addressing rising health care costs.
• Pass unemployment insurance reform, including replenishing the state’s trust fund with unused federal relief money and ensuring small businesses are not liable for fraudulent payments or overpayments of benefits.
Small businesses are doing everything they can to keep customers and employees safe, and stay afloat, but it hasn’t been easy. And it looks like labor shortage and supply chain issues will continue this year. We need the House of Delegates and state Senate to set partisan politics aside and pass commonsense legislation that ensures small businesses have the resources needed to move forward.
Nicole Riley.
Richmond.