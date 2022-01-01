Letters to the Editor for Jan. 2, 2022: Small business recovery

Small business recovery

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

CNBC surprised many when it said Virginia is America’s top state for business. While it said the commonwealth offers employers “a wealth of talent,” CNBC overlooked a host of issues, including a sluggish state economy, low short-term fiscal stability, high business taxes and slow recovery of unemployment claims.

When the General Assembly returns to Richmond this month , some legislators will point to CNBC’s report and declare their job done, but they’ll be wrong. We need lawmakers to address the issues hindering Virginia’s economic recovery. That’s why the National Federation of Independent Business is asking lawmakers to support its principles for Small Business Recovery in the 2022 session:

• Ease the tax burden on small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program, Rebuild Virginia and other pandemic-related loans should remain exempt from state taxes. Since most of the commonwealth’s small businesses pay taxes at the individual rather than the corporate rate, lawmakers should increase Virginia’s standard deduction to the federal tax rate.