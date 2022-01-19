Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20, 2022: A decision for parents

A decision for parents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in recent news stories, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order rescinding the statewide mask mandate for public school students. As a physician and mother of school-aged children, I support this decision. Parents and teachers should be permitted to make informed decisions based on their values and risk tolerance.

Even under the best of circumstances, masks create barriers between students and teachers. Children struggling with literacy and communication skills are the most damaged by mandated mask-wearing. It is unreasonable to continue any intervention that has potential harm.

The most reasonable option is to let parents decide whether or not to mask their children. Parents should be empowered to make the best choice .

Lauren Lamb.