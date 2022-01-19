Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20, 2022: Brushing up on history

Brushing up on history

It is sad irony that newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin chose to praise civil rights pioneer Maggie Lena Walker in his inaugural address shortly before he signed an order to limit the full and open discussion of the history of Virginia (and the nation) in our public school classrooms.

One has to wonder how much the governor and his speechwriters actually know about Walker. She was a woman who spent her life focused on addressing systemic racism — a subject Youngkin aims to ban from Virginia schools.

During his time in Richmond, Youngkin may want to visit both the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, and the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. At both of these Jackson Ward institutions, Youngkin could begin to educate himself about the topic he wants to keep out of our state’s public schools.

Margaret Mackinnon.