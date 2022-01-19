Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20, 2022: Continuing a good policy

Continuing a good policy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding recent news stories about Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to rescind mask mandates from public schools: As a parent, I find this action irresponsible and dangerous as we are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

I desperately want my child, my family and my community to stay healthy. It is parents' right to send their children to school with a reasonable expectation that they will be safe. The benefits of indoor masking at schools outweigh the inconveniences and partial, haphazard masking doesn't work.

Given the current circumstances of the pandemic, the best way to keep students safe is to continue universal masking inside public schools.

Karen Fallin.