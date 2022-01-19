Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20, 2022: Looking to educators

Looking to educators

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the recent column by David Kerr on the "great resignation" of educators in Virginia, and as a recently retired teacher of 36 years, I think his concerns are correct. Although I loved teaching with a passion and never considered my career choice a mistake, I could not recommend teaching to a young person in today's world.

Years ago, I read a statistic that said between the retirement of baby-boom era teachers and the increase in students, we would need to double the current amount of teachers to meet the growing need. Since then, I have seen the teacher shortage emerge, and it's boosted by a pandemic that has shown so many other problems that have gone ignored.

Our politicians have exacerbated this problem as they continue to run on promises to “fix” education when they don’t understand it. The one group consulted the least, if at all, is the one that understands it the best — the teachers.

Steve Cheney.