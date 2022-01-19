Letters to the Editor for Jan. 20, 2022: Variations in vaccines

Variations in vaccines

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor asserted that vaccine mandates in public schools have been accepted for many years, mentioning chickenpox and polio as examples.

The chickenpox and polio vaccines have been thoroughly tested, and proven safe and effective in preventing disease. The COVID-19 shots, on the other hand, have been in use for just a year. The Food and Drug Administration also has not given them full approval — they were made available and distributed under an emergency use authorization. And it seems ongoing booster shots may be required.

While getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID seems to reduce the severity of the disease, it does not prevent infection or spread of the virus. To me, this vaccine seems on par with a flu shot and should not be mandated for anyone.

Tom Probst.