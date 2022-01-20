Letters to the Editor for Jan. 21, 2022: Decisions for public good

Decisions for public good

As noted in recent news stories, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said that “parents have a fundamental right to make decisions for their children’s upbringing, their education and their care” in regard to public school mask mandates. Though I agree with our new governor, there also are limits: We must consider everyone’s rights. The decision of one parent can have an impact on others.

For example, if children have head lice, they are sent home from school until they receive treatment. Parents cannot bypass this by saying lice are normal and they have a right to refuse treatment of their child and therefore can send their child to school with lice. In the same way, during a pandemic, parents should not make decisions contrary to the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other medical experts. Decisions made for public education by those placed in positions of authority should reflect the public good, not politics.