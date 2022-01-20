Letters to the Editor for Jan. 21, 2022: Invoking the golden rule

Invoking the golden rule

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently we have seen mandates and other methods of compulsion used to increase vaccination rates against COVID-19. The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a COVID vaccine mandate for workers at hospitals, but blocked a vaccine-or-test requirement for large private companies.

We would not want someone to force something into our bodies, so we should not force something into someone else’s. There is no civil penalty for refusing surgery, chemotherapy or CPR. This is consistent with our values of autonomy and personal determination.

Yet in the case of tuberculosis, Virginia law allows the health department to confine and require treatment of an infected individual. Similar laws are present in other states. Tuberculosis has been around for thousands of years, and it used to kill many people. Today, tuberculosis is rare in the U.S. because of changes our society made.

Do we want tuberculosis to enter our body because someone else made a decision to forgo treatment? No. We do unto others as we would have them do unto us. We don’t want to infect someone. We don’t want them to infect us.