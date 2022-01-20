Letters to the Editor for Jan. 21, 2022: Keep a good thing going

Keep a good thing going

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure how much longer we would be able to keep our restaurant’s doors open. With rising inflation and increased prices, worker shortages and slim margins, it seemed like we couldn’t catch a break. The pandemic, shutdowns and other related issues created severe problems for my business.

One of the few bright spots during the early days of the pandemic was the revenue generated from skill games, which made a huge difference for my business.

When the skill game ban went back into effect in July 2021, our revenue dropped, and things weren’t easy. Thankfully, in December, my business and many others like it got an early Christmas present when a judge in Greensville County imposed an injunction allowing skill games to be turned back on.